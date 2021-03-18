The recent passage of the American Rescue Plan shows that America can lead in the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic that has wrecked havoc worldwide.
The bill includes $8.9 billion in efforts to prevent, prepare and respond to the global health crisis this virus has caused. We cannot effectively fight off this virus unless we do so all over, and that is what the Democratic party has recognized.
This bill became law with zero Republican votes, which means we should question where our representatives start on this matter. Did our representatives not see the needs of struggling Americans? Did they not see the need to foster stronger international relationships? Did they not see the need to provide in our time of need? Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Rep. Greg Murphy, why did you vote no on providing help to your constituents?
Everyone isn’t going to agree with everything, but what most people agree on is the fact that aid was needed and vaccines are needed. Globally we need to continue our strong response to this virus, so that one day the entire world will be reopened and stronger than before.
To the congressional members who saw the importance in passing the American Rescue Plan, we send a huge thank you!
Jamieson Griffin
Winterville