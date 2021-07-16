There’s no end to grammatical mistakes Americans make daily. I’ve already explained the error in “could’ve,” “would’ve,” “should’ve.” Let’s move on to more subtle ones (for which) few folks can apologize (for). (Google Winston Churchill about this structure.)
I am supposably a prig when it comes to grammar. Irregardless of society’s scorn, I try my upmost to apply the rules. There’s four word-usage errors in the previous passage that English teachers should recognize, while many laymen can only guess.
Written correctly the passage should read: (1) “supposably” does not exist; try “supposedly.” (2) “Irregardless” does not exist; use “regardless.” (3) Don’t consider “upmost”; it’s “utmost.” (4) Finally, “there are” not “there’s” because the subject (“errors”) is plural.
Now how many times have you heard or said “conversate.” No such word! Instead use “converse” or “conversing.” “Between you and I,” creeps into every conversation. Hey man, it’s “Between you and me.”
I feel badly when I encounter obvious mistakes. You’d think Americans never studied English in school. Did you catch that error? A famous TV judge makes it alot. “I feel bad,” is correct. Tell THAT to the judge! Oh, yes, “alot” is actually two words, “a lot,” similar to “all right, not “alright.”
I penned a piece entitled, “The Passé Participle.” There are (not there’s) so many blatant blunders, I don’t have space to list them. Here are a few more common ones: “I seen,” should be “I saw” or “have seen.” “It was tooken,” should be “was taken.” “We had went,” ought to be, “had gone.” I had gave it away,” should be “had given.” Sound familiar? There are many more.
Criminals are “hanged” not “hung.” “To hang” meaning “execute” requires this verb form. “To put on” a hook needs “to hang,” try “was hung” or “hung.
C’mon America!
John Cleary
Winterville