One reason I decided in my first election that I could not bring myself to endorse either party was because neither really represented my way of thinking. After all, The Democrats were in charge of Congress for generations, and what did we have to show for it? The Vietnam war and a national debt of over $900 billion dollars! That is 900 thousand million. Reagan came in and tripled that debt to over $3 trillion.

Republicans campaign as fiscal conservatives, then triple the debt, and I’ve never heard a peep from a single Republican, which just shows their hypocrisy, so they never had any credibility with me. Tax cuts for corporations, free-market merger mania, letting the predatory side of our capitalistic society have free reign. How do you think we got here? I had my trepidations, after all, he was Ronald (6) Wilson (6) Reagan (6), hater of alternative energy, supplier of arms to Iran for hostages who funneled the proceeds to central American rebels, perpetrator of supply-side, trickle-down snake oil voodoo economics. Good times.

No, I’m not surprised at anything where Republicanism is concerned. I always considered them one of the metaphorical heads of the devil: Pharisees and hypocrites. They must really live in some kind of next-level cognitive dissonance to overlook somebody calling themselves a nationalist, saying he could grab a woman’s genitalia because he was famous and who ended his reign by inciting an insurrection, and then think they have the credibility to criticize anyone for anything.

Calling themselves Christians, they betray most of Christ’s teachings. Calling themselves Constitutionalists, they ignore the general welfare principle and erase the first four words of the Second Amendment. Calling themselves patriots, they storm the Capitol and empower authoritarianism.

I just call them banana Republicans.

Robert W. Tyson

Wintevile

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.