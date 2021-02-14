I recently saw a television commercial for a bank that branded itself as a local bank there for small businesses. The gist of the commercial was the bank was local and there for startups and small businesses. I literally wanted to throw my 5 o’clock drink straight through the television set.
Two years ago I went to 11 banks here in Greenville, some referred to as local and some being national banks. Unfortunately, I found out the hard way that unless a person with a good idea, experience and a great credit score has collateral to guarantee a loan for as little as $25,000 it is not going to happen. The days of a hometown bank taking a chance on someone is an idea of days gone by.
When I started my quest for help I really thought such a bank existed. The more banks I visited the more disillusioned I became. Over half the commercial bankers I tried to see would not return my calls let alone schedule an appointment. The couple I did actually see told me what a good idea I had, I just needed collateral. and two years’ tax returns.
I name-dropped to a newer bank in town I was told really wanted to work with small and new businesses, which got me an appointment with the president of the bank. With optimism abound I knew I’d get my money from this banker. After 20 minutes of small talk in the lobby he says for me to send him my “stuff.” Never asked how much I needed. He had no respect for me or my time whatsoever.
Is the concept of a good idea, a handshake and a bank in Greenville willing to take a chance on the little guy still alive? Sure with collateral.
Richard Wilson
Greenville