Having been a poll worker in Pitt County for a number of years, I take issue with these remarks Trump made at his rally in Winston-Salem on Tuesday: “Watch it. ... Be poll watchers when you go there. Watch all the thieving and stealing and robbing they do.” By implication, I am one of the “they” he is referring to.
I and everybody I have worked with has always done his or her utmost, legally, to help every voter who showed up on voting day to vote, irrespective of political party. There was never any “thieving and stealing and robbing” of votes going on at the voting places where I worked.
If you’re concerned about all votes being tallied correctly, instead of just being a poll watcher, I suggest you become a poll worker. I am one of the over-65 workers who have elected not to work this year because of being at greater risk for complications from COVID-19, so there may yet be a spot at a polling place you can fill.
And, when you go in to vote this year, please consider the poll workers who will be there for 12, 13 or more hours on that day. Wear a mask to help protect them and thank them for their service.
Margaret Gemperline
Greenville
Return to dark ages
One key component of the so-called Green New Deal is the elimination of all fossil fuels and all internal combustion engines. What does that actually mean?
Every single thing in your house and life was ultimately delivered by a truck. That’s every single thing. When the Green New Deal eliminates internal combustion engines, there will be no more trucks. All the transportation systems we depend on daily for everything in our lives will disappear.
American farmers, less than 2 percent of the national population, feed our entire country plus a major portion of the world. Farm tractors make this magical food production happen. Eliminating engines means farmers revert to mule technology.
This will cut agricultural production phenomenally, so only those living on or within walking distance of a farm will have access to food. The entire remainder of the American population will be instantly reduced to starvation, the guaranteed consequence of the Green New Deal’s elimination of engines.
International shipping will return to the same sails that Columbus used in 1492. Jetliners will scream across the nation at 2 mph, the speed of the oxen pulling them.
Green New Dealers imagine a utopia where windmills and solar panels provide all our energy needs. How do these get produced with no transportation system? How will the materials they require be produced without fuel-powered factories? How will the finished products be delivered to their destinations? All the mules, remember, will be at work on farms.
These Green New Dealers are so much smarter than the rest of us that they “deserve” to dictate how we live our lives. Their supreme arrogance barely exceeds their abysmal stupidity.
If Green New Deal proponents succeed, America will be slammed into the Dark Ages. For those who somehow manage to survive, that is.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville
Don’t ignore Woodward
I watched intently as an ECU senior when President Nixon was brought down by the meticulous and detailed reporting of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Nixon was shown to be a crooked president whose presidency ended in his resignation.
I have never supported, nor would I ever vote for Donald Trump, who is not only corrupt but inept and is a narcissistic serial liar as well. Yet, in this great country we are fortunate to have the ability to vote for the candidate of our choice.
While I respect anyone’s right to support Mr. Trump, I find it almost unbelievable that anyone still does. Hopefully, we’ll be further enlightened by the revelations of the past few days that have been brought by Bob Woodward’s detailed and corroborated reporting — apparently backed up with recordings — of the numerous interviews of this pompous, inept president.
He has admitted to lying to us and admits knowing the extreme seriousness of this pandemic in February. Yet he has continued to minimize its importance and possible detrimental effects on this nation. So many lives could have been saved had our president taken action sooner to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. He only needed to listen to the scientists for expert guidance.
It appears that additional reporting — and recordings — from Mr. Woodward may help to bring down the most corrupt president this county has ever seen and who makes Richard Nixon look like a choirboy. I watch this national debacle now as a senior citizen and pray that anyone who may have doubts about his leadership and competency will pay very close attention to Mr. Woodward’s reporting.
Hopefully, past and present members of Mr. Trump’s “inner circle” will step forward and enlighten us even more. Mr. Trump is totally unqualified to continue to serve as our president.
Carl Worthington Jr.
Winterville