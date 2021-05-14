There is a phrase you will be hearing a lot this year: “The big lie.” You will hear it a lot because many Republicans are all in on spreading the disinformation that the previous tyrant actually won the election even though Republican judges, secretaries of state and legislatures certified that the election was actually among the most secure in U.S. history.
A former German tyrant who shall not be named said, “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.” That is and was his/their (Republican) ruling strategy.
These Republicans pushing the big lie have no other plays left. History will show them to be bereft of workable ideas, with an absence of good-faith governance. They do not believe in democracy and support the insurrection that would have left Democratic leadership executed and left the tyrant in place.
That whole team is delusional to hear them speak, their lies are a transparent ploy to inflame their base and use them for fundraising, like leeches with their tentacles in their voters’ pockets.
I simply could not understand how otherwise rational human beings could believe anything the tyrant from Mar-a-Lago said after being proven the most dishonest leader in American history. Then I found the answer: They live in an echo chamber that only confirms their bias through the most effective propaganda campaign in television and print history.
It is a classic form of brainwashing and mind manipulation that takes cognitive dissonance to swallow but was all predicted in the Bible.
II Thessalonians 2:11: “God will send them strong delusion, that they believe the lie.” (The big lie.)
They’re delusional, all right. They continue to delude each other.
Robert Tyson
Winterville