“But as in the days of Noah were, so also shall the coming of the son of Man be.” (Matthew 23:47)
How was it then?
“The Earth was corrupt before God, and the Earth was filled with violence.” (Gen 6:11)
“I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.” (Matt 10:34)
“Woe be to the inhabiters of the Earth, for the devil has come down to them, having great wrath, for he knows he has but a short time.” (Rev 12:12)
“He shall enter in peaceably ... and after the league is made with him, he shall act deceitfully, for he shall come up and become strong with a small number of people.” (Daniel 11:24, 23)
“Thus saith the Lord God; An evil, an only evil, behold, is come.” (Ezekiel 7:5)
“That day shall come on you unexpectedly. For it will come on you as a snare on all who dwell on the face of the whole Earth.” (Luke 21:34)
“Surely, I am coming quickly.” (Rev 20:22).
“But I know you, you have not the love of God in you.” (John 5:42)
“There is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44)
“And for this reason God shall send them strong delusion, that they believe the lie.” (II Thessalonians 2:11)
“You cannot serve God and money.” (Matt 6:24)
“Woe be unto the rich, for they already have their consolation.” (Luke 6:24)
“You will know them by their fruit.” (Matt 7:16)
“He who oppresses the poor to increase his riches, and gives to the rich, shall surely come to poverty.” (Proverbs 22:16)
“For what is a man profited if he gains the whole world but loses his own soul.” (Matt 16:26)
I hope Trump is listening.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville