In response to editorial letter of Sept. 13 by Carl Worthington (Don’t ignore Woodward), I wish to point out some of Joe Biden’s flaws.
President Trump was referred to as inept, narcissistic, a serial liar and corrupt. Joe Biden has been employed by the government for 47 years and has nothing done nothing outstanding for the citizens of this country. He drew his government salary for all of that time unlike Trump, who has donated his salary to worthy causes.
Joe Biden has out-performed Trump when it relates to being narcissistic and a serial liar. These are parts of Joe Biden’s history, including statements that he had a full academic scholarship to Syracuse Law School and three undergraduate degrees in an early campaign speech. Biden did not have a “full” scholarship to law school, nor did he have three undergraduate degrees. He also stated that he was named outstanding student of political science as an undergraduate, which was not true.
In another speech he stated that he had finished in the top half of his law school graduating class when in fact he was 76 of 85 in the class. How does this look for Biden being truthful? Biden was also known to have been guilty of plagiarism in law school and in giving campaign speeches where he was known to have used speeches from Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey and the British Labor Party leader by not acknowledging the sources of his statements.
Regarding corruption, how could his son Hunter get a position in a foreign country making in excess of $1 million dollars per year with no previous experience in the natural gas business. Did it have anything to do with Biden as vice president having communications with leaders in Ukraine?
Jerry Williams
Grimesland
Public health crisis
As a person of color and a resident of Pitt County, I applaud the recent passing of a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The resolution addresses several key issues related to the delivery of health and human services in the county.
In sum, it states that the Board of Commissioners believes that racism can form the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire county and should be treated with the urgency and funding of a public health crisis. Looking at racism in this way offers legislators, courts, health officials and others an opportunity to analyze data and discuss how to dismantle or change problematic institutions.
Pitt County will seek to promote racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis as well.
Hopefully, Vidant Medical Center and other county medical facilities will obtain a copy of the resolution and take steps to address systemic-structural racism that is well established and documented in the health care industry.
Billy R. Walls
Greenville