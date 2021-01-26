Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday brought a visceral as well as an intellectual sense of relief. I felt hopeful and happy, as if a great weight had been lifted; a cancer cut out; a deadly disease defeated; or any number of metaphors one could come up with for the replacement of something bad with something good. Our four-year national nightmare is over.
President Biden spoke sincerely of unity and healing, and appeared to be up to the task. The defeat and departure of arguably the worst president in U.S. history is a good first step in that process. It is the responsibility of all Americans to make sure that we never again allow the election of someone so flawed that they would foment the flames of anger, hate, racism, greed, dishonesty and immaturity to the point of insurrection.
We must never again succumb to the irrational rants of a failed businessman whose’s claim to fame seemed to be summed up in the phrase, “you’re fired.” Trump was not only a bad president, he was a bad person, who played to the fears of a desperate base, convincing them that they were somehow marginalized and needed to be rescued from impending communism, minorities and marauding hordes of immigrants crossing our southern border.
We must recognize these character traits and pathology in other candidates, (i.e. Cruz, Hawley, Cawthorn, etc.) hoping to emulate Trump’s tenuous popularity. President Biden has already begun to reverse some of Trump’s dangerous and damaging orders. His years of governmental experience, his generous spirit and his ability to work with others can give us all hope that better days lie ahead.
Bill Redding
Greenville