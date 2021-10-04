It was very refreshing and encouraging to listen to President Biden’s Sept. 21 speech to the U.N. General Assembly. It was so heartening to hear his turn toward increased diplomacy and away from an emphasis on increasing military might.
When Theodore Roosevelt suggested in the early 1900s that the U.S. should “speak softly and carry a big stick,” that “stick” did not include nuclear weapons. After witnessing the awesome destructive power of the atomic bomb, the world was forced to face an existence of “mutual assured destruction.” The MAD philosophy was indeed “mad.” The idea that a nuclear conflict could destroy the human race seems ludicrous, but with unstable people in power like a Kim Jong- il or a Donald Trump, the unthinkable becomes a possible reality.
The size and strength of a country’s military makes little difference outside of a bullying perspective. We all saw what happened in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, countries without mighty air forces and navies; trillions of dollars and thousands of lives lost and wasted. For what? What was accomplished in these worthless wars?
Diplomacy makes much more sense than the risky and dangerous MAD theory. Transferring some of the billions of dollars spent annually on military buildup into the diplomatic corps could go a long way in improving our standing and our safety in a post Trumpian, America first world. As President Biden said in his U.N. speech, “U.S. military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first."
Bill Redding
Greenville
Human goodness still here
Yesterday (Sept. 28) we were stopped at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Arlington just before noon. We heard a crash. A motorcyclist was hit. He was lying bent on the ground in the middle of the intersection with pieces of the motorcycle scattered everywhere. Lots of people jumped out of their cars to help. Several men began directing traffic away. I don’t think they thought that they might have been in harm's way. They just wanted to help protect an injured man in a vulnerable position. Thank you, people, for reminding me that our goodness is innate. Our prayers go out to the motorcyclist and the person who hit him.
Debi Niswander
Greenville