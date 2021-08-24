No matter what Joe Biden does for the rest of his term, pulling out cold from Afghanistan and leaving our allies high and dry will define his presidency. You’d think that after being vice president for eight years with this albatross Bush gave us he wouldn’t make such a rookie mistake.
Never mind that Trump signed the pullout deal with the Taliban like they were reliable negotiating partners. That fact alone should have had Biden reversing the plan.
He could have announced we are rethinking our exit strategy and we would get back with details as they develop instead of giving the Taliban a certain date to wait us out then violently take over every city and begin again their reign of terror.
Then he could have just quietly withdrawn our troops by attrition, not replacing them, and not wait until the hot days of fighting season to make a splashy cut and run. We had 10 casualties there last year, more servicemen died during training than that.
All we were doing was lending air support and letting local forces do the heavy lifting. Yes, we had to leave sometime, but we never left Korea, or anywhere else but Iraq. Now we just let the Taliban have all those arms and planes, and will end up spending a lot more when we have to go back.
The Taliban never divorced al Qaeda, who now have a safe haven country. The Taliban immediately freed 5,000 al Qaeda members from jail; that will come back to haunt us.
As much as I loathe sounding like the Biden critics I hear, this move will forever be called Biden’s blunder. We will be horrified at the carnage to come, and it was all so totally unnecessary, or at least mitigable.
Pray for Afghanistan.
Robert Tyson
Winterville