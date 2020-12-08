Now President Trump knows how Hillary felt in 2016. He believed he would win — yet he lost. The public gave Trump the benefit of any doubt for four years, and he did prove himself a deal maker, if not a politician.
Americans apparently want a politician: Enter President-elect Joe Biden, 47 years in Washington, as senator from Delaware for 36 years, then eight years as vice president, followed by three years running for president, a lawyer turned politician as a career, typical credentials to serve in the leadership of this country.
But what will Biden’s America be like under his administration in contrast to America under Trump’s? How will Joe build America back better? Joe is now the head, if not the brain, of the Democrat Party in America. We can only surmise his agenda based on what we believe Joe committed to to secure support from AOC, Bernie Sanders and the far left.
Bigger government and higher taxes are two prominent planks of Democrats’ platform: Diminution of our rights under the First and Second Amendments to the Constitution; weakened local and national security allowing for more sanctuary cities and release of criminals; extension of the welfare state — free “stuff;” forgiveness of loan debts for college degrees; wholesale acceptance of illegal aliens into the economy.
A cancel culture that threatens to eradicate America’s past to “compensate and make reparations” for the “sins of our fathers” and assuage the sensitivities of the squeaky wheels that whine to be salved.
I’m considering instigating an “impeach 46” movement, if I can tag a radical enough Republican. I can’t wait to listen in on Biden’s phone calls from the Communist triumvirate: Xi, Jong-un, Putin and bring them before the House. Republicans had better win Congress back in 2022 so we can re-seat Trump in 2024.
John Cleary
Winterville