The series in The Daily Reflector for Women’s History Month written by Beyonca Mewborn was terrific. Mewborn’s writing style is skillfully engaging and I look forward to reading more. The five-part series featured women of color who are leading the way in state and local government. Thank you for publishing the high-quality writing and for showing the importance of these women leaders by printing the articles on the front page.
The series included Fountain Mayor Shirley Mitchell, District 8 state House of Rep. Kandi Smith, Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown, Grifton Board of Commissioners Angela Gay and Winterville Councilwoman Veronica Roberson. Mewborn’s articles described each woman’s path to service and provide some information about their experiences of adversity, sexism and racism. It might go without saying that, “It’s not easy being a good leader.”
We can be grateful that these talented women are meeting that challenge for us and our communities. It is important for all of us to recognize and appreciate these African American women leaders who are working on our behalf in eastern North Carolina.
By the way, if you missed the series, or want to read it again, you can purchase a “day pass” to The Daily Reflector for only $1.99 to access the content online. I encourage you to read the series and to personally extend your thanks to these women leaders for their service.
Rebecca Powers
Greenville
TRUNA diverse neighborhood
An article your April 23 issue, “Outgoing ECU trustee says police targeted students,” quotes Max Ray Joyner Jr.’s remarks concerning policing of student behavior in the TRUNA neighborhood. The article refers to the neighborhood as “the Grid” and implies that only students live in that section of Greenville.
On the contrary, TRUNA is a diverse neighborhood of students and families, some of whom have lived here for more than 40 years. Longtime residents have a right to expect that all people who reside in the neighborhood will acknowledge and respect the importance of living in community with one another.
ECU and Greenville police play an important role in monitoring the behavior of those who do not understand the importance of living in community. We appreciate their efforts.
Maury and Dru York
Greenville
TRUNA is an acronym for Tar River University Neighborhood Association.