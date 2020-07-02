I believe America is in real trouble. With the killing of Breonna Taylor in her bed, the ambush of Ahmaud Arbery, and the very public murder of George Floyd, we need to facilitate real change in our country. White people, if we are silent now we are complicit in every future murder of our black and brown neighbors by those who have sworn to serve and protect us all. Police protection is an advantage of white privilege.
Systemic racism is present in all aspects of American society, but let’s focus on policing and criminal justice. With all else being equal, a black man will be charged with a felony, while a white man is charged with a misdemeanor for the same crime. (Another perk of white privilege). Having a felony on one’s record limits opportunities for the rest of the individual’s life, prison time even more so.
Many white officers treat people of color differently, encounters with police can be fatal for them even if they are unarmed and obeying the law. Officers have killed people with impunity because of laws known as qualified immunity. We have to change the laws so police are held accountable.
Imagine having a black child. It’s easy for me, I have a black grandson. He’s 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and to some he’s a big scary black guy. He’s sweet, sensitive and talented. He works as a cyber security agent. It’s a very important job and he’s good at it.
One day he was pulled for not stopping long enough at a stop sign. The policeman called for backup, and my grandson exited his truck surrounded by police with guns drawn. He thought they would kill him and was trembling when he finally got home for lunch. We have to fix this, because black futures matter.
Phylle Foxwell
Williamston