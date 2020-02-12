Nations must cooperate to ensure safety and order for their citizens. The United States has neighbors and other countries with which it requires frameworks on how it will interact on security, trade, shared ecosystems, etc. When a nation withdraws from an agreement, worldwide consequences follow. Rarely can an individual make a difference. One individual has.
In 2016, the United States was among the original signers of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, dealing with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation and finance. By providing the mechanism to achieve this accord, the United Nations fulfilled its mission to harmonize international cooperation.
During his presidential campaign, President Trump promised to cancel the United States’ participation and promised to stop contributing to its funding mechanism, the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program that he claimed could eventually cost the country “billions and billions and billions” of dollars. The program helps countries meet carbon-emission-reduction commitments. On Nov. 4, 2017, he gave formal notice of intent to withdraw. Because of timing provisions within the agreement, the earliest possible effective withdrawal date is Nov. 4, 2020. But the United States’ contributions to the Green Climate Fund did end.
In the two years since the money stopped, Michael Bloomberg, to make up for lapsed United States commitments under the Trump administration, donated $10 million to the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat. “The United States made a promise to meet the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, and if the federal government won’t hold up our end of the deal, then the American people must,” Bloomberg said.
Thanks, Mike, for acting and using your money to support your beliefs.
Linda Leighty
Greenville
Another reason to vote blue
I just read the Reflector’s AP story about a Republican PAC spending $ 1.9 million for an ad supporting state Sen. Erica Smith for the Democratic nomination for U.S. senator. They must really fear Cal Cunningham!
The truth is that either Cunningham or Smith would represent the state better than the incumbent. As a conservative Democrat, now have one more reason to support Cal Cunningham, but I hope the ad will bring more voters to the polls, now and in November.
John Daughtry
Greenville
Pray for Vic
Ah, yet another letter from Vic Corey (Public Forum, Feb. 8) praising the Trumpster for the Obama economy. Let’s all hope that God will one day restore to Mr. Corey at least some of his mental faculties. Perhaps Vic’s spiritual adviser and retired firefighter “The Prophet Mark Taylor” can intervene in Vic’s behalf from whatever Motel 6 houses The Prophet’s worldwide headquarters.
Tinsley Yarbrough
Greenville