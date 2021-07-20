Suffice it to say that since World War II serious people and secret organizations in the name of strategic geopolitical balance have done things behind the scenes that would have appalled the American people had they been privy to these things done in our name.
One glaring example was that we installed and propped up both the Shah of Iran (and his brutal secret police) and Saddam Hussein in Iraq, mortal enemies across their border. Both had torture chambers which would horrify us.
Or how about when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in the late 1970s and we (Carter then Reagan) made the decision to arm the Afghan rebels against the Russians, who lost over 30,000 lives during that occupation. Probably many of those bombs and bullets had USA written on them. You know that stuck in Putin’s craw, thus the story that there were bounties put on U.S. soldiers’ heads by him.
The Afghan rebels were then called the Mujihadeen with a guy among them called Osama bin Laden; Reagan even met their leaders in the White House and said they were the “moral equivalent of America’s Founding Fathers.” What?
Yeah, they were successful in expelling the Russians, then morphed into the Taliban complete with executions in their soccer stadiums, and giving Al Qaeda refuge to plan 9/11. How did that work out for us? From there we know the story, we invaded, deposed the Taliban, stayed for 20 years, and are now pulling out. I wasn’t for the war, but once the Taliban take back over and the carnage starts again, all the lives we have lost will be in vain and our remaining security forces guarding our embassy will be a prime target.
I don’t believe we will ever learn. Pray for Afghanistan.
Robert Tyson
Winterville