Donald Trump had four years to run our country. He did some good things, but his divisiveness and vitriol certainly didn’t bring America closer together.
President Biden’s tirade in his speech in Georgia rivaled any of Donald Trump’s. Biden branded Republicans as traitors, domestic enemies and segregationists if he didn’t get his way on the voting rights bill. All hopes of him bringing our country together are sadly over. If you like the border crisis, inflation, increased crime rates, fentanyl addiction, failure to address COVID, and the Afghanistan debacle, the Biden/Harris team is for you.
In the next presidential election, we need to move forward with new leadership in both parties. Potential qualified Republican candidates for president are numerous; Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Tim Scott, Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis are just a few that come to mind.
The emerging star for the Democrats was Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Clearly that is not the case now. Sen. Joe Manchin is a moderate that would do well nationally, but because the Democratic Party has gone so far to the left, he probably could not win the nomination of his own party. He currently has to have security to protect him from physical threats.
I look forward to leadership changes in the House and Senate as well in the midterm elections.
Hopefully the rhetoric and vitriol in many recent letters to the editor supporting the Democratic side will be toned down as they do nothing to bring us closer together as a nation. To those various writers I offer you a quote from Proverbs 18:2: “A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinions.”
Bryant Kittrell
Greenville