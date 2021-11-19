The Consolers, a gospel-music group famous for singing, “Lord, Bring Me Down,” also sang “Give Me My Flowers.” Oftentimes, people who have contributed much to the social good are celebrated and praised after they have died. Why not give humanitarians their flowers while they live and can smell those flowers? Hence, President Jimmy Carter deserves to be extolled for decades of benevolent services to the marginalized and oppressed around the world.
When Carter, a relative unknown on the national stage in 1976, told his mother, Lillian, he was running for president, she asked, “President of what?” Nonetheless, Carter defeated Gerald Ford, whose pardon of President Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon may have cost him the election in 1976. Nonetheless, Carter, a very religious man, often taught Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Carter famously asserted, “We should live our lives as though Christ were coming this afternoon.” (Boston Sunday Herald Advertiser, March 1976)
To his credit, Carter signed the Camp David Accords in September 1978. That led to a historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979. Carter also appointed more blacks to federal positions than any of his predecessors. Additionally, he secured the Panama Canal Treaties, the return of the Panama Canal Zone to Panama, and the second round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT II). Notably, Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Fortunately, I shook hands with President Carter at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in November 1996 when he campaigned for former Charlotte mayor Harvey Gantt, who challenged Sen. Jesse Helms in both 1990 and 1996. After Carter said he had a family member in Bertie County, I asked him if he were referring to Windsor. The Secret Service whisked him along the rope line as he, if no mistake, said, “I think so.”
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville