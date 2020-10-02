I wish to correct the Sept. 22 letter to the Reflector from Vic Corey about COVID-19 deaths. It claimed, based on a misreading of CDC reports, that the number of deaths due to COVID was only 6 percent of the number reported in the media, about 10,000 vs. 200,000-plus.
The CDC recently published a report where COVID-19 was listed as the only cause of death on 6 percent of death certificates. However, the CDC then described in great detail the remaining deaths (94 percent) where COVID-19 was a very significant factor in the mortality. These patients had conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
The point that Mr. Corey and others seem not to realize is that these conditions are usually not fatal. They are medically manageable, and the patients were likely to live many more years if they had not been infected. It was the COVID-19 infection that made these conditions lethal.
Supporting this data, the CDC also reports a large excess in the number of deaths from all causes this year compared to what would have been expected in a normal year. These excess deaths equals the number of COVID related deaths.
The CDC data shows how very deadly COVID-19 is. Saying that it causes only 10,000 deaths rather than the actual 200,000-plus deaths since February distorts reality in particularly harmful ways by minimizing it.
COVID is a serious disease. People with pre-existing conditions, young and old, are susceptible to its worse forms. Most of those who do recover often face weeks of convalescence.
We can disagree on ways to manage and eliminate COVID, but its severity is clear. It is like claiming an asthma patient who had pneumonia and died from the pneumonia, that the asthma had no part in the death.
Alan Schreier
Greenville