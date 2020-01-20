I’d like to BYH to our proclaimed 21st century ”chosen one,” but after what he’s done I think we need to consult the Wizard of OZ and see if he can find a brain for this man. He lies when the truth would be beneficial, he distorts history blaming President Obama for giving Iran all the money that was really theirs in the first place, then paints it like it was Obama’s administration that needs to be blamed for everything negative in the Middle East even since Trump came into office. Here’s an adequate description of the man: sexist, misogynistic, racist, liar, bully ... the list goes on. Only folks with no working gray matter between their ears could support this person in the 2020 election. Anything this guy says can only be considered fake news!
Adrian Snyder
Greenville