When the oppressed rise up and claim their worth and dignity, God’s reign has a chance of breaking through human barriers.
By now we should be accustomed to the Vatican making pronouncements that women’s ordination is not allowed by God. When clerics blame God for laws they have made, I am reminded of Adam’s attempt in Genesis to cast blame elsewhere for his action. The centuries- old sin of misogyny is alive and well in the Vatican’s recent revision of canon law. Can. 1379 § 3: Both a person who attempts to confer a sacred order on a woman, and the woman who attempts to receive the sacred order, incur a latae sententiae excommunication reserved to the Apostolic See; a cleric, moreover, may be punished by dismissal from the clerical state.
The early church met in private homes. Women often led the Eucharistic liturgies. Each community wrestled with the issues that they confronted and in doing so, came to understand what faith and belief meant. There was no “singular theology.” The Nicene Creed is from the first Ecumenical Council in 325 and is concerned with right belief, orthodoxy, rather than right practice, orthopraxy. No women were invited to attend.
I leave you with this quote from my sister priest Eileen McCafferty DiFranco:
“The faith of a poor man dedicated to the care of the poor morphed into an imperial cult with a supreme ruler and a court of princes once it moved out of people’s homes and into the emperor’s palace. Consequently, what appears to be a current radical shift of moving toward small Eucharistic communities guided by members of the community rather than by an organized hierarchy might not seem to be so radical at all in light of the many changes that have occurred across two millennia.”