I am deeply saddened by the events occurring in America today. Peaceful protests have been hijacked by Black Lives Matter and other Antifa-like groups (all supporting socialist/Marxist ideology). All of this has been well organized: Peaceful protesters on the front line holding their hands up with the second line hurling dangerous objects at police officers.
While police were preoccupied with these two waves of rioters, the looters were helping themselves to big screen TVs and many other types of merchandise, while the arsonists set out to burn down as many businesses and police precincts as possible. They attack drivers of vehicles who end up in the wrong place at the wrong time, dragging drivers out of vehicles and beating them. Our law enforcement officers (paid for by taxpayers) have been instructed to stand down.
Next, they start attacking statues and monuments, destroying or defacing them. They started with Confederate statues but have moved on to other symbols including religious statues and churches. Now many metropolitan areas are calling for defunding of police. Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells Chicagoans not to defend themselves. Call the police instead. Response times aside, she wants to defund the Chicago Police Department by 50 percent. Yep, call the police when someone breaks in your home in Chicago.
At least five major cities are talking about defunding police departments. If they are successful, I hope major universities (we’ll need some unbiased schools) will conduct case studies so we can track the downward spiral of these cities. I suggest that in as little as a year there would be significant data to prove this a mistake. In five years, these cities would more closely resemble the remains of Syrian cities.
Defund the police? No! Defend the police!
David French
Greenville