Recently, I was considering the process of initiating a petition to drive a statewide ballot Initiative. I am aware that this process exists in other states so I just assumed we as citizens of North Carolina have that same process in place.
My initial research revealed citizens do not have the power to initiate statewide initiatives or referendums. As of 2020, voters of North Carolina had never voted on a ballot measure to authorize a statewide initiative and referendum process.
The North Carolina legislature can refer statewide ballot measures, in the form of constitutional amendments and bond issues, to the ballot for statewide elections.
North Carolina requires a 60 percent vote in each legislative chamber during a single legislative session to refer a constitutional amendment to the ballot. That amounts to a minimum of 72 votes in the House of Representatives and 30 votes in the Senate, assuming no vacancies. Amendments do not require the governor's signature to be referred to the ballot.
Citizens should have the right to initiate a ballot initiative/referendum via a petition with a set number of verifiable voter signatures. (Hey, that would be another great use for voter ID wouldn't it?)
Honestly, waiting, hoping, and praying for legislative action if a citizen desires a positive change is at best, appallingly slow — if action comes at all!
Citizens need a voice! Waiting on representatives of either major party to produce a needed change is not a viable option. A number of other states have this option and North Carolina needs to be among this number.
Jerry W. McRoy
Wintervillle