Beginning on Friday, Dec. 27, about 9 a.m., several households on Daventry Drive in Greenville lost internet, cable and home phone service.
Here it is on Sunday, Dec. 29, and all services are still out. These households have contacted Suddenlink numerous times over the past three days without any success whatsoever. We have not been able to talk to a resource based in the U.S. and each time a resource comes on the line they seem to be totally unaware of an outage in our area.
In addition, they cannot promise urgent maintenance support for unknown reasons. Suddenlink, now a part of Altice, a multinational communications company based in the Netherlands, has been granted a monopoly for the services the offer by the City of Greenville, which is truly unfortunate because other companies have to use satellite or outdated phone lines to transmit some of these services.
Suddenlink has never received high marks to their customer service over the years they’ve been in business in Greenville. This most recent situation has resulted in the company reaching a new low in responsiveness and customer focus.
I don’t think the company values us as customers, and it is obvious from messages posted on Nextdoor.com that if competitor who provided fiber optic service was allowed in our area, with even decent customer service and technical support, Suddenlink would suffer significantly both from lost customer base as well as competitive pricing.
If I were the city of Greenville, I’d be calling Suddenlink on the carpet and give them a negative and harsh performance review as well as setting guidelines to correct this unacceptable performance in an accelerated timeframe or they would be terminated.
Adrian Snyder
Greenville