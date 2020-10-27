Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING... VISIBILITIES REMAIN A QUARTER TO HALF A MILE IN SPOTS MAKING FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. VISIBILITIES WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY IMPROVE THROUGH LATE THIS MORNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.