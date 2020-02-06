They’ve got it wrong, the House, the Senate, the media, they have this impeachment and removal process wrong. The Constitution gives the House the “ … sole Power of Impeachment,” it gives the Senate the “… sole Power to try all Impeachments.”
It goes on to say, “Judgement in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold (other offices) ...” Now, House members, Senators and the media seem to think that these clauses give the House one task — to bring charges; and the Senate two tasks — to determine guilt or innocence and to determine whether to impose the only possible penalty: removal from office.
Thus we get nonsense from Senators such as Lamar Alexander, who said “The question then is not whether the president did it [clearly he did] but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did.” Sen. Tillis said, privately, “The president would only be removed from office if … 67 Senators, vote to convict and subsequently remove the president from office.”
It is not the task of the Senate to vote on whether the president should be removed from office; that is the task of the House. The Senate’s only job is to determine whether or not the President is guilty of the alleged offense(s). The Constitution is vague on what should be considered impeachable behavior; some, but not all, criminal behavior is impeachable, some noncriminal behavior is impeachable.
It is up to the House to determine whether the president’s behavior warrants removal from office and if so to impeach him (or her). It is the Senate’s task to determine guilt. Clearly, Trump’s alleged behavior warrants removal (the House is right), and clearly “he did it” (Senator Alexander is right).
P.A. Woodward
Greenville