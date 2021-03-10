I am writing in response to a BYH request for information to understand climate change. While there have always been long-term fluctuations in climate, current changes are occurring much more rapidly than historic patterns in geologic time.
This is attributed to the increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels which began rising gradually with the Industrial Revolution but have increased precipitously in the past 60 years. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas trapping the sun’s heat and leading to increased surface average temperatures. Worldwide these temperatures have risen 2 degrees since the late 19th Century, mostly in the last 40 years.
Plants remove carbon dioxide from the air and give off oxygen as a by-product of photosynthesis; so do some plankton in the sea. But as forests are cut down and oceans polluted, their ability to restore the gas balance is reduced or eliminated.
The results of increased CO2 levels include global temperature rise, warming oceans, shrinking polar ice sheets, retreating glaciers, less snow cover in mountainous areas. This melting has led to sea level rise (8 inches in the past century) and ocean acidification as the CO2 dissolves in water. Temperature changes and increased freshwater entry from melting ice also lowers ocean salinity levels and affect ocean currents. These currents help regulate climate (the moderating effect of the Gulf Stream for Europe) and weather, playing a role in the development of tropical storms and hurricanes. A warmer atmosphere can bring about changes in wind and rainfall patterns, or affect jet stream movement.
The result is more extreme weather events: intense rainfall, recurrent flooding in some areas or drought, desertification, wildfires in others. This affects crop production, insect distribution, duration of pollen season.
By the way, that out-dated term “global warming” describes just the cause while “climate change” more accurately describes the effects.
Marian Swinker
Winterville