There certainly are a lot of otherwise brilliant people who have slammed their minds completely shut and welded the cover closed. People have become so deeply invested in their worldview that they are impervious to any information that might challenge it, even when presented in clear view right before their eyes. I suppose this is just a sign of the times.
We are living in a society with two parallel universes that have no intersection or even points of contact. There is absolutely nothing in common between these two world views. Presented with tons of incontrovertible evidence contrary to what they believe, their eyes glaze over and they continue to insist, “That doesn’t prove anything,” or “You’re just repeating unfounded lies,” and demand, “Where’s your evidence?” Presented with an argument that challenges some tiny aspect of their narrative, they press their hands over their ears and insist, “I don’t have to hear it. La-la-la-la.”
These are people previously regarded highly for their intellect and ability to think critically. They have become robots, regurgitating the mindless talking points they have been sold, with never a thought about the veracity or cohesiveness of the party line. They have become information zombies.
I am watching families ripped apart over this inability to consider what the other person is trying to offer. Parents and children, siblings, even formerly happy couples, are being irreparably alienated. I have watched multiple formerly-strong family ties ruptured with “Don’t ever speak to me again.” What in hell has come over us?
How can these relationships ever be put back together in families, much less in society and our nation as a whole? What is ever to come of our society?
These are serious questions I am asking, and I hope there is some answer.
Guy Miller
Greenville