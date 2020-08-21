In his Aug. 14 column (“What has happened to law and order in our society?”), the Rev. Emmett Murphy reminds us that some laws (like those against murder) are eternally relevant.
I am puzzled, however, by his logic. He accuses those protesting the murder of an African American by a white policeman of desecrating, burning and ridiculing the Bible. I doubt most have read it or would take the trouble to respond if they had.
That a murder was committed is beyond doubt but not by those protesting the murder of George Floyd but by a member of those we depend upon to maintain “law and order.” Not by “spiritually ignorant people studying at the feet of ungodly, socialist-leaning professors,” but by a “law and order” policeman while three others looked on.
I sympathize with the Rev. Murphy’s concern that the Hebrew-Christian Bible has been misused through the ages. Conservative sects of American Christianity have for years taken parts of it out of context in order to support their narrow and misleading views. Parts of Leviticus and Romans continue to be abused to support narrow-minded views about homosexuality. Other passages of Romans are used to justify uncritical obedience to the “powers and principalities” of governments and economic systems. For some, the Book of Genesis provides proof that human beings coexisted with dinosaurs.
As a Christian, it is not those protesting the murder of an African American by a white policeman that I find troubling. It is those, like the Rev. Murphy, who twist the rules of logic and misquote the Bible for their own narrow political purposes. It is one thing to take a political stand; it is quite another, especially for a pastor, to use the sacred scriptures of any faith to condemn lawful protests against racial injustice.
Polk Culpepper
Washington, N.C.