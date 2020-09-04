Commissioners deserve praise
I want to acknowledge the recent good work of our Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The 7-2 vote to immediately remove the confederate statue at the courthouse was the right decision. It had to go, immediately. The two dissenting commissions gave pale reasons for it to stay. The 7-2 vote to adopt the resolution declaring racism a public health crisis was the right decision.
While both votes were long overdue, we have opportunities to boldly rise and accept the moral imperatives we face or cower to the status quo. Seven of our commissioners rose to the moment. Commissioners Coulson and White remain stubbornly out of sync with change they cannot and should not stop.
In the June 1 meeting, Chairman McLawhorn spoke eloquently to this point. Reflecting on the murder of George Floyd and others, he said, “We certainly support the civil unrest … this is a tragic situation … deep-rooted, systemically rooted.” He asked each of us: “Am I contributing to this problem and what is it I can do as an individual to make this system better, working for the benefit of all people, blacks and all people, equality and fairness for all?” Coulson and White’s comments were case in point of the root of the problem. We cannot repeat our failures. Change will come.
Thank you again, commissions for the 6-3 vote to approve masks be worn in county buildings. The consistent advice of health experts is simple: wear a mask, social distance and practice the 3 Ws. No one likes it, but it’s the smart thing to do to keep us safe.
Lastly, a low point for Greenville City Council. Giving yourselves veto power over public art was wrong. That’s not you job. Act quickly to retract the decision.
Lori Yoshi Newman
Greenville
Electoral College essential
In an Aug. 19 column, Gary Pearce suggested that the Electoral College does not work for our time. I could not disagree more. Now more than ever the Electoral College is absolutely needed to preserve our constitutional republic.
The big states such as California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania have the population and economic weight to take care of themselves. But without equal representation in the Senate and disproportionate voting weight in the Electoral College, the small states with low populations and small economies gradually would become subject to these states with large metropolitan populations.
Without the Electoral College, a relatively small number of states — in an extreme case, as few as seven — could elect a president and control the executive branch of the national government. How confident should we be that these few large states would act in the national interest, as opposed to focusing almost exclusively on their narrow state interests?
Metropolitan areas like New York, Chicago, and most of the West Coast could decide the vote with only the popular vote. Our Founding Fathers, while not perfect men (who among us is perfect) had the foresight to include the Electoral College in Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution to prevent densely populated districts from controlling the outcome of a presidential election. As a part of the Constitution, changing Article 2 would require 38 states to ratify a constitutional amendment.
As I have been engaged in the biased news coverage of the protesting and violent rioting, it is my belief we do not want these cities who have ordered their law enforcement to stand down while these cities are looted, burned and destroyed carrying a weighted advantage in the election process. We should indeed keep Article 2 as our Founders intended.
David French
Greenville
Empty promises, no plans
The Republican National Convention was little more than a disgusting display of praise for Donald Trump, to sustain his narcissistic need for attention. Most of the speakers were angry or deluded with the apparent goal of stroking his fragile ego.
The RNC paraded out multiple black "supporters" apparently meant to reassure everyone that it would be okay to vote for a bigot. Have we forgotten his 1973 Justice Department suit for refusing to rent to minorities? Trump's cabinet has only one black member, (Ben Carson), few women and no Hispanics. Hypocritical?
There was a great deal of vitriol toward Joe Biden, as if our present problems are somehow his fault! Biden has been out of office for nearly four years. Our current chaotic mess is directly attributable to a failure of leadership by the president himself. As regards the pandemic, Trump said on Feb. 13, "I don't take responsibility at all." That is all any of us need to hear to confirm the fact that he is too incompetent to serve as our president.
In the four days of the convention, (which broke decorum, precedence and health recommendations), there were no plans presented for dealing with the pandemic, the miserable economy, or racial tension. All we heard was name-calling, blaming, claims of "it's coming back; bigger and better than ever" in regard to the economy, and treating the pandemic as if it was over.
The U.S. economy was in its 11th year of expansion until the pandemic hit. Obama handed over a strong economy to Trump after inheriting an economic disaster from the Bush administration. Obama-Biden successfully managed a crises. Trump-Pence are obviously unable to.
Bill Redding
Greenville
Laying the foundation
Remember, remember back in June 2018, when Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., encouraged Americans to harass President Trump's cabinet saying, "If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gas station, you get out and you cause a crowd, and you you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome — anymore, anywhere?" They obeyed harassing a number of of cabinet members over the next weeks. Was this permission/encouragement to escalate behavior? Did Rep. Maxine Waters lay the foundation for today's violence happening all over America? I say, "Yes!"
Brenda Highsmith
Williamston
Installed by Putin
This is what it feels like to have your democratic republic slipping from your grasp:
In a PBS interview a week after the election, a non-partisan study determined that exit polling was right on the money everywhere except in the voting precincts in the three key electoral states Trump won by a cumulative 77,000 votes, or less than two votes per voting station.
Paperless, hackable electronic voting machines were used in each of those precincts. An expert said give him a screwdriver and 10 minutes alone with one of those machines and he could give you any count you want. Curiously, exit polling in adjacent districts with identical demographics was right on the money, but they used regular machines that had a paper trail. You know that if Putin could flip votes, he did.
And remember when candidate Trump said "I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, nobody I deal with does." Then both the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Report and the Mueller report documented nearly 200 such contacts, even as he was lying to us about having none. Zero. That should be a dealbreaker even to Trump supporters, but evidently having power 'trumps' ethics and principles.
We may have had a president installed by Putin rather than elected.
And the Republicans have been glaringly silent about any efforts to block future Russian interference, thus emerged the nickname "Moscow Mitch." A vote for Republicans is a vote for Russia.
And now that a Russian asset has been installed, they don't even have to hide it anymore. They can just blatantly interfere like purging the voter rolls of millions and delegitimize the election, the only day Trump is accountable to voters. If he does that, we have our very own Putin, thanks to Republican voters.
Robert W. Tyson
Winterville