Certainly, one of the great tragedies in Christian history is the way the sacrament of Holy Communion has been used as a weapon. The meaning of Jesus’ words, “This is my body, given for you, do this in remembrance of me,” were lost in an effort to determine who was in the club and who was not. My Catholic tradition has too long claimed a favored gift of “real presence” as only transmitting through their ordained priesthood. A cursory look at recent history reveals how lacking in grace this has been for thousands of clerics. And really, how arrogant for anyone to claim a monopoly on God’s presence.
And these days, authorities in the Christian tradition are debating whether authentic communion can be celebrated via Zoom. Now more than ever we need the healing graces of Holy Communion. Theologian Bernard Cooke in his book, “The Future of Eucharist,” says that the teachings of Vatican II have broadened the church’s understanding of “real presence” to be the believing community. According to Cooke, while individuals may have a specific function within the gathered assembly, the entire community performs the eucharistic action.
At Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community, we embrace this understanding of the Eucharist. Each Sunday we gather by Zoom and each person has their own bread and wine to be consecrated as the Body and Blood of Christ. While this may be a scandal to some, the determinant of whether we are in God’s will is by the presence of the fruits of the Spirit. Each week we experience untold graces that help us release our fears and embolden us for works of peace and justice. Come and see! Email me at all826@suddenlink.net for further information.
Ann Harrington
Greenville