I suppose most people are proud of their roots and where they grew up. When people had asked me, “where are you from?” I experienced a proud moment as I stated that I was born in a farmhouse and raised in Shenandoah County of the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia.
Lately, as I ponder my roots, I asked myself, what made me proud of my roots? Yes, Shenandoah Valley used to be gorgeous before “modernization” of the area. Disregarding landscapes, what else makes locations special? The answer is, the citizens.
Sadly, Shenandoah County records show the 2020 vote was almost three times for Trump over Biden. Who were these deplorable voters? They were the ones I had grown up with: them, their children and grandchildren. So I needed to think about who and what I had been proud about.
I thought back and remembered what actions some natives took and said about serious issues. I realized there wasn’t/isn’t anything special about them. I dismissed their faults then, but I can’t now. I can almost — almost — understand why voters would choose Trump in 2016, but after four years of destruction? I am no longer proud of my birthplace.
I live in Pitt County now, moving here in 1999, thinking that ECU would bring a pleasant, diverse culture. It doesn’t appear to have created a different class of citizens here. Many Pitt voters support the evil Trump cult and elected our 3rd District representative who took actions trying to overturn the 2020 election, plus he agreed with every crooked, Trump, evil action.
My vision of all these deplorable voters (which includes) the 3rd District representative is as being spoiled, selfish, un-lawful, anti-American.
I will not be proud to say I live in Pitt County, N.C.
Pitt and all of America needs a better class of citizens.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville