I’m writing this letter to express my and my family’s most sincere thanks to Eddie Smith and his dear wife for their decision, commitment and hard work in assisting with the design, oversight and funding of the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Cancer Treatment Center.
We, and many thousands of cancer patients and family members from all over eastern North Carolina have been, are and will continue to be, eternally grateful for all you have accomplished to make the experience in the facility as comfortable and soothing as possible. Walking around and observing the design lines and beautiful artwork, a person can discern the degree of creative effort put into designing and building the facility. It was both planned and completed with excellence.
On our first visit to the new facility we were really impressed with the beauty of the building and everyone we interacted with, especially my oncologist, Dr. Andrew Weil, and his team. He and his team are outstanding.
In April of 2017, I received a dreaded bone marrow biopsy report that confirmed that I had an aggressive, incurable type of multiple myeloma cancer. After a bone marrow transplant in March of 2019, I was blessed to be in a good state of remission with no treatments for 13 months.
Recently it was necessary to implement a treatment plan that is progressing well. I‘m feeling great and so thankful for my healing and restoration. Our creator and savior Jesus loves us and is so good to us in all circumstances.
My family and I are very grateful for the Eddie and Jo Allison Cancer Treatment Center that you both had such a major role in bringing to fruition.
Perry Ennis
Greenville