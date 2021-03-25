The past year has been difficult for many North Carolina residents, particularly those of us operating our own small businesses. With my source of income on the line, adaptation was critical to maintaining a customer base and continue to generate revenue through the pandemic.
Thankfully, I was well prepared to leverage the social and digital tools available to small business operators today. At Bull City Butler, a lifestyle concierge company, we do just about everything under the sun. And leveraging a host of online platforms has been critical to interacting with customers and connecting clients with the services they need, from plumbing and dry cleaning to event planning. None of this would be possible without internet-enabled systems.
I understand that lawmakers in Congress, including Rep. G.K. Butterfield who represents your area, are considering technology-related policies in an upcoming hearing related to content moderation and misinformation online. We all agree that misinformation should be addressed, but I hope lawmakers will avoid making considerable changes to the very internet landscape that has allowed my business to survive a global pandemic.
Hopefully, as always, small businesses will be top of mind for our representatives in Congress heading into this hearing.
Amos Cooper Jr.
Durham