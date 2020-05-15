I work as a clerk for the Postal Service in Greenville, and I really enjoy helping customers stay connected to their family and friends. I received my letter and pin last month for serving 30 years as a postal employee.
I’m writing because I don’t think many of our customers realize that the Postal Service has been hit really hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Without major financial relief from Congress, it will go bankrupt by the end of September.
This would be a disaster for North Carolina, especially for our elderly residents, who depend on the Postal Service. Many senior citizens come into my post office on a regular basis, needing assistance with money orders and mailing their bills.
The Postal Service also employs more than 19,000 people in our state — more than the number of child care workers or firefighters.
This is not a partisan issue. Our political leaders need to come through with a lifeline for the Postal Service.
Nedra Maryland
Rocky Mount