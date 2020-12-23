The June 18, 2020, cover of “Time” was spot on: Standing before a large mirror is President Trump, dressed in a dark suit. His reflected image reveals his heart’s desire: King Trump in full regal attire — crown, robe and haughty expression.
More journalistic “fake news?” One will recall that, at that time, Robert Muller was homing in on Trump’s role in Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, seeking to question Trump under oath. Trump’s lawyers wanted none of that, declaring that a sitting president could not be indicted and could pardon himself. Indeed, Trump, in a June 4, 2018, tweet, proclaimed “absolute right” to pardon himself — an action generally reserved for monarchs.
While the House proceeded to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the vote was essentially split by party affiliation. The Senate trial followed that same pattern when on Feb. 5, 2020, a majority of senators acquitted Trump of both charges, an action that clearly emboldened and already aggressive, vindictive personality.
One can argue that the trial was a mere formality, the partisan divide being so pronounced. Among the jurors was Sem. Ted Cruz who, in early May 2016, declared: Trump “is a pathological liar…” who “accuses everyone (else) of lying … is utterly amoral, a narcissist … and a serial philanderer ...” and one who “describes his own battles with venereal diseases as his own personal Vietnam.” Yet Cruz voted to acquit and has recently replaced Giuliani as Trump’s personal lawyer in the president’s quest to overturn the 2020 election.
About that quest: It is an obvious attempt to organize a coup. And the 106 Congressional Republicans who recently supported that summarily-dismissed Texas lawsuit seeking invalidation of Biden’s victory again forsook their vows to uphold our Constitution.
Have you no shame? Integrity is clearly beyond your comprehension.
Robert Hursey
Greenville