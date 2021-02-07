Catch and punish
The attack on the U.S. Capitol and similar actions are: antithetical to teachings of Jesus Christ; an attack on the Church of Jesus Christ; and acts of domestic terrorism.
They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law and censured in pulpit and in the press.
The perpetrators must be: swiftly identified and arrested; given no shelter, protection nor encouragement; ordered by their respective religious to desist and repent; eventually, hopefully reconciled to church and community.
From a white, male, 70-year-old, conservative christian.
Dirck Edward Spencer
Winterville
Big Government GOP
Evidently, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan do not know how to conduct an election for president. The officials can be honest when the “down ballot” Republicans are being elected but not for president.
Since Rep. Greg Murphy has joined other Republicans in objecting to the electoral votes in several states and has aligned himself with the lawsuit by the Texas Attorney General, I expect him to be leader in correcting this problem. Under his leadership, Congress will investigate the elections in the contested states then propose laws that target these states.
The U.S. Constitution makes the individual states responsible for voting. Therefore, this group can propose an Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that all states except the specifically named states will conduct all elections except the president’s. Congress will supervise the election for president. There should be many Republican co-sponsors.
Also, N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell can be a leader in the state General Assembly to work with Murphy. Mr. Kidwell can volunteer to show errant states how an honest election is conducted. I am sure Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley will be eager to take on the efforts in the U.S. Senate.
Each will have accolades in the Republican party because they will have worked to increase the involvement in a state’s activities. Of course, by taking control of the disputed states’ elections, they will have to begin controlling the budget of each state to ensure the proper commitment to an “honest” election. The public schools systems can also be controlled to assure the students are taught ways to detect election procedures that may elect a Democrat!
The paradox in this is there is no evidence of fraud until after a non-Republican is elected. Of course, Murphy and Kidwell will know how to deal with this!
I only wish I could vote against them and stop this Republican effort to increase the power on the federal government.
Wayne Peel
Williamston
Utopia is near
Congratulations to President Biden and the progressive Democrats on gaining control of both the executive and legislative branches of government. They have wonderful ideas on how to make the country a utopia. I hope they will expand their ideas to a logical conclusion.
Making a minimum of $15 an hour is a good beginning, but $50 an hour (approximately $100,000 a year) would be so much better. Every family could afford a new car, new house, new boat, etc. We only need to print enough money to keep everyone happy.
Free health care for all is another wonderful idea, but with our new undocumented citizens we will need lots more doctors. By abolishing entrance requirements and grades, anybody that wants to go to medical school can. We will have plenty of doctors and can assure “equality of income” rather than the archaic and discriminatory standard of “equality of opportunity.”
This certainly applies to free college education for all. However we can’t expect these scholars to forgo $100,000 a year while they study rather than join the workforce. Therefore each student should receive a $100,000 annual stipend as they study. Only then will they be truly able to enjoy a wonderful college experience. What good is having the U.S. Mint if not to print enough money for all.
What a wonderful country we will have! Everyone will be healthy, happy, educated and rich regardless of ability or ambition.
I wonder why no one else has thought of this before.
Lebern E. Rouse Jr.
Greenville
Counterfeited facts
The story that follows is nonsense that I fabricated out of thin air in order to make a point:
“Journalists are preparing to report a recent undercover investigation by the Federal Treasury Department. Acting on tips from insiders, department agents infiltrated a counterfeiting ring operated by a manufacturer in Pitt County. The company, Jipson Paper Products LLP, produces paper cups, plates, towels, and napkins in its above ground facilities.
“In its basement, however, the company counterfeits highly specialized $20 bills. After the bills are printed, a unique chemical is applied to them in a high-pressure compression unit. This chemical, peyoticene, is refined from a combination of powerful psychotropic drugs. Imbued in the paper, the chemical penetrates the skin of people handling the bills. When absorbed, the drug attacks victims’ neural networks, in effect rewiring their brains to make them easily susceptible to the influence of charismatic demagogues.
“Undercover investigations throughout the country reveal that this facility is part of a nationwide plot to prepare the United States for takeover by a cabal of freethinking certified public accountants.”
OK. You can understand the absurdity, but try this: Cut from the letter the very first sentence and insert this sentence: “The story that follows has been verified by thorough research which included interviews with former employees of Jipson Paper Products.”
Now envision the revised nonsense appearing in Facebook. How would the story be received? We may be confident that despite the absence of any proof, and despite clearly discrediting evidence proffered by county officials, by the Department of Treasury, by university pharmacology departments and by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, hordes would soon be setting bonfires of $20 bills.
C.B. Dilworth
Greenvillle
Prayers are needed
“When the Senate last convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who … tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. They tried to use fear and violence to stop a … proceeding … which they did not like. But we pressed on … stood together and said an angry mob will not get veto power over the rule of law … We certified the people’s choice for their 46th president.
“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” Sen. Mitch McConnell (Jan. 19)
“The president bears responsibility for (the) attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader (Jan. 13)
“On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the Capitol … The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” Rep. Liz Cheney (Jan. 12)
The preceding words came not from “socialist” left-wingers. They issued from among the most powerful Republican leaders in Congress, and they attest to an unprecedented atrocity in our nation’s history — an attack upon our federal government by Americans. This is not the American way, yet millions rejoice in and support that atrocity.
How did we get here? Our people are separated by two contradictory and divisive views of reality: Trump’s view and the opposing view. Which will prevail? Sinclair Lewis’ novel, “It Can’t Happen Here,” is happening. Pray for our nation.
Robert Hursey
Greenville
Work for justice
As our nation watched, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s remains lay in honor in our U.S. Capitol Rotunda, I was reminded of this quote from the movie, To Kill a Mocking Bird: “There are some men in this world who are born to do our unpleasant jobs for us.”
Watching the coverage, I had the feeling that Sicknick was actually the sacrificial lamb, as our democracy would have been destroyed if the Jan. 6 attempted coup had succeeded.
Yet, we have an unabashed call for unity by some lawmakers following the aftermath of the killing and pillage and terror assault on Jan. 6.
Their call for unity is empty, arbitrary and disingenuous. Their call puts the cart before the horse. To not mete out justice will not erase Jan. 6 from our nation’s history, or regain our status as the bulwark of democracy on the world stage; nor bring the six people back to life who died on or as a result of the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
The absence of justice and decency ravages our moral anchor and accelerates the loss of our democracy. Pope Paul VI once stated, “If you want peace, work for justice.” Let’s modify it to read, if you want unity, work for justice.
Amina Turner
Greenville
Congress and QAnon
Now that Congressman Greg Murphy has voted to keep Georgia representative and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene on Congressional committees, I believe it would behoove him to answer several important questions.
Specifically, does Murphy believe that a plane was flown into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001? Does Murphy believe that the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, actually occurred? Does he believe that Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for John F. Kennedy Jr.’s death? Does he believe that a cabal of Jewish financiers led by members of the Rothschilds are employing space lasers to cause wildfires in California? Does Murphy believe the Democratic Party is run by child molesters who drink the blood of babies in Satanic rituals?
If not, why did Congressman Murphy vote to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused these positions, on the education of committee of the United States Congress?
Perhaps he might enlighten his constituents on the apparent contradiction if he does not hold these rather unusual beliefs.
Jim Holte
Greenville