Another day, another school shooting. It was all so predictable. If you wondered why I have been depicting Republicanism as anti-democratic, anti-Constitutional and anti-Christ’s teachings, look at just this one issue.
The country has always had guns. I had a BB gun and remember shooting cans with a rifle as a kid in Georgia. I understand the appeal of the projectile weapon. Bang, bang, it blowed up real good. But now we are talking about people’s lives and need to be honest, not in denial.
Where did we fly off the track? When we went from using a rifle for hunting and having a handgun for family protection to a practically gun-fetishist society, fueled by a corrupt NRA buying politicians who install the right justices — going from a respectable organization to one representing the weapons-for-profit industry. Christ said, “They who take the sword shall perish by the sword.” There is your spirit of antichrist.
Using the spirit of the Constitution as well as its wording, a Supreme Court acting in good faith could decree that one can own a rifle and a handgun but if they are taken in public it is a jailable offense. Using the “promote” and “provide for” general welfare clauses, one should not be able to harm me from a distance, unless they are a member of a well-regulated militia. Read the Second Amendment. We would be a completely safe and Constitutional country.
But this Supreme Court and Republican Party do not act in good faith, nor with our best interests. We must bolster in Christ against their hypocrisy and darkness. Be careful of what you empower.
Republicans are all about money, lowering their taxes, and guns for everyone; for all the things Christ taught against.