The John Paul zoning controversy is generating interest in Greenville’s land use decisions. My July 14 letter, “COVID-19 Diverts Attention from Land Use Policy,” kicked up more questions and concerns than usual. So, here’s another layer of how the process works — or doesn’t work, at least for citizens.
Greenville’s mayor and a council-member majority, when their narrow special interests want something, often vote for them to get it, even if it’s not smart growth. When most of the political leadership serve narrow special interests, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, over time, also reflects those narrow interests.
Council members appoint P&Z members. In nearly three years in office, this largely special interest council has stacked P&Z with members who provide recommendations the council wants, giving the council cover. The mayor and council members can now say some version of “P&Z recommended this, so that’s why we’re voting for it.”
Continuing this trend is the recent P&Z appointment, by council member Rose Glover, of former mayor, Allen Thomas, who had a history as mayor of siding with selected landlord interests, the exact same narrow interests backing campaigns of the current mayor and most council members.
A total of 31.38 square miles with 93,000 people, schools, fire stations, big box stores, state streets, city streets, railroad tracks, cars, trucks, football stadiums, drainage ponds, electric lines, trees, streams and coyotes. A lot to cram in. Where we put things matters, impacting traffic, crime, economic development, and quality of life.
We need leaders who understand quality urban development principles — and have political independence and integrity to authorize implementation. We need to be able to sleep, trusting leaders will do the right thing, rather than having to constantly push our leaders to act in all our interests. Only then can we have a city of excellence, consistently attracting business, retirees, and graduates.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville