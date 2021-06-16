I weary of hearing the incessant mantra: “Everyone needs to vote.” “We want more people voting.” Nonsense. What this country, even this community, needs are people who care enough to have formed a deliberately considered interest in the issues, doing the voting.
To those who have served the public interest and national security of this nation, as some of us have for over half a century, the right to participate in guiding the society we devoted so much of our lives to is absolutely sacred. Diluting and canceling the votes of people who are seriously invested in the fate of our nation with votes which are coerced, incentivized, pressured or indifferent, is insane.
If some people don’t personally care about guiding the fate of our nation, that’s perfectly wonderful. Bless your heart. You are all fine citizens. We are glad to have you along for the ride. Just do yourself a favor and stay home on Election Day, if you don’t really care. Your life won’t be any different if you don’t vote, just easier. This isn’t meant to “suppress” anyone’s vote who really cares, just to excuse those who don’t.
If you resent what I just said, then super! Get off your duff and get involved. Learn the issues and the candidates. Study party platforms, question the candidates, find out where all the money is going. It doesn’t matter whether you agree or disagree with me — only that you care.
If you do get involved, I guarantee that you will want your vote to be recorded, undiluted by those who haven’t taken the effort you have. Once you have gotten invested, you will have no problem whatsoever with what I am saying. You won’t ever want your vote canceled out by someone who couldn’t care less.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville