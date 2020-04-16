The focus of attention, appropriately, has been on the twin crises of physical health and the economy. As shelter-in-place, for so many people, moves into weeks, attention to the psychological impact of COVID-19 is in order. And, there’s a positive correlation between diminished mental health and the health of the economy.
I worked a decade in a private psychiatric practice, doing psychometric testing and therapy with adults and youth. I know, and the literature is clear, that stress, anxiety, depression and other emotional disturbances impact one’s well-being, one’s happiness. They also negatively impact productivity, creativity and stamina, all qualities that will be in great demand as we work to rebound the economy.
Recent polling data indicates that staying at home, concern about safety, and worry about financial well-being are taking a toll. Sleep disturbance, irritability, lack of focus, and memory lapse can all be signs of psychological challenge. I worry, too, about how the emotional stressors from COVID-19 are impacting youth and/or spouses in abusive environments.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hotline (800-985-5990) provides immediate crisis counseling for emotional distress related to natural or human-made disasters. In checking out this service, I was pleasantly surprised to get a professional on the phone, within a couple of minutes, who seemed competent to provide the service, which they said was multilingual and confidential.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that number will always be readily accessible and provide quality response. At our local level, mental health is the purview of Pitt County. Perhaps mental health professionals could creatively use various platforms to share helpful information with citizens.
In this strange and challenging time, let’s find creative ways to cope, be kind to ourselves, and find appropriate ways to reach out to neighbors near and far.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville