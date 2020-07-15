COVID-19 works to shut down the economy — and needed light on government. With news and citizen attention on the virus, who’s minding the store down at City Hall? Someone needs to. Here’s why a majority of this council merits scrutiny on land use.
Council majority has approved rezonings benefiting narrow special interests at the expense of public good. Example: The professional planning staff said “The requested rezoning is undesirable and not in public interest … doesn’t promote the community’s safety and general welfare.” Example: Expert Stan Riggs said dubious rezonings set bad precedent and increase flooding: “someone will make a zillion dollars, but everyone else will pay.” (Reflector, 7/1/18). Example: A Council majority changed the Horizons Plan on the spot to accommodate a single developer.
The Horizons Land Use Plan was approved unanimously by two city boards and a previous council following overwhelming citizen support in numerous well-attended public sessions. But, it’s essentially a plan on a shelf collecting dust without the implementing ordinances, still not passed by this council, a dereliction of duty making mockery of good-faith time and energy citizens put into many public meetings.
The Atlantic hurricane season is upon us, and there’s an inextricable link between flooding and land use decisions. The council finally passed an acceptable stormwater plan. Although not the strongest plan, it was much better than the weaker plan supported by the mayor.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is slowly being stacked by this council with special interests, able to provide cover for bad rezoning decisions. It’s an old story in Greenville — special interests control the council, council does their bidding, citizens taken to the cleaners often without even knowing it. COVID-19 wins again.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville
The writer is the former at-large representative on the Greenville City Council.