A big “thank you” to the team effort responsible for the successful startup of the Vidant-ECU-Pitt County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic. This demonstrates the high level of health care potential available in our area.
After the uncertainty about scheduling, availability and confusing communications, the announcement of online scheduling starting Jan. 22 sounded too good to be true. After initial problems for the first half hour, it came online and worked as technology should. I easily scheduled my wife and myself for Monday morning.
The process was flawless after a short traffic jam entering. We efficiently navigated process stages guided by many professional staff. This is how health care teamwork should work, without politics and egos. Others receiving their COVID vaccine during this massive undertaking were pleased.
The announcement about funding for a new ECU medical school facility is great, but overdue! Politics has delayed funding the new building for several years. The Brody building is 40 years old. Safety and energy standards greatly changed over this time.
East Carolina University staff works hard to meet these changes, at a high cost. If you rebuild a 40-year-old house, you still have a 40-year-old foundation. This isn’t practical for this facility nor efficient. COVID has shown the need for state-of-the-art research to combat this and future pandemics.
Gov. Roy Cooper refused to negotiate budgeting a new facility due to insistence on Medicaid expansion. Individuals and families now eligible for health care with zero or low premiums and copays under Obamacare would move to Medicaid. Obamacare eligibility is based on Medicaid income limits. Would this result in people losing coverage from providers that don’t accept Medicaid, and revenue losses for other providers? We deserve better. I ask the Reflector to present an analysis about the expansion costs, and any benefits.
John “Johnnie” Waters
Greenville