A recent letter on these pages criticizing critical race theory demonstrates how far afield people go when naked assertions replace facts and knowledge, especially when those assertions presume to be rooted in religion or patriotism.
Critical race theory focuses on the fact that the U.S. legal system has been embedded with racial bias. After the Civil War the nation adopted the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. They freed slaves, recognized their rights of citizenship and gave black men the right to vote. They also gave Congress the power to enforce these amendments, thereby asserting federal authority over states in such matters.
In the following decades the Supreme Court repeatedly undercut the amendments. It allowed states to create Jim Crow laws that essentially nullified the amendments, and Congress acquiesced. That is fact. Black citizens were blocked from voting and from normal activities of community life. That is fact. They faced public humiliations, false convictions and lynchings, all condoned by white authorities. That is fact. Our legal system aided and abetted racism.
Despite some major corrections, our legal system still bears insidious marks of racism. New evidence shows that prosecutors dismiss black jurors at a higher rate than white jurors. Dozens of red states have passed voting restrictions aimed at black citizens. The many news reports of black men and women killed by police speak loudly of a system that is not providing equal protection and due process to all citizens.
Republicans’ cynical outrage against critical race theory, which has existed quietly for 30-some years, suggests that for them to face systemic racism cuts too close to the bone. But to not face our legal shortcomings, whether in public forums or in classrooms, is dishonest and cowardly. To not know our history is unpatriotic.
Don Clement
Greenville