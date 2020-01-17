It was our God, the creator of heaven and earth that intervened the 2016 election, not Russia, and raised up and anointed Donald Trump to be America’s leader. God is blessing Trump’s effort to restructure our economy and military and to lead America away from the cliff of communist-socialist destruction.
To accomplish the plans that God has given him means to fight 24/7 against demonic powers that are opposed to God’s plans. Isaiah 54:17 says “No weapon formed against you will succeed, and you will refute any accusation raised against you in court.” These demonic powers manifest themselves in people who do not want to submit to Christ’s teachings.
I in no way think every Democrat is lost and going to hell but the Democratic Party platform is totally anti-Christian. At the 2012 DNC convention, Democrats voted three times to deny God. Trump’s vision is make America first as opposed to the Democratic Party’s vision is to blame America first.
As we pray daily for God’s plan to unfold, we are praying for God’s anointing to cover, to fill, and to overflow our president. When he is covered he is supernaturally protected; when he is filled, he has the wisdom to make the right decisions and stay a head of the enemy; when he is overflowing, these benefits are showered upon those around our president and the blessings continue to spread like a ripple in a pond.
God’s anointing does not keep Trump from trouble, stresses and distractions but gives him the strength to overcome whatever Satan throws at him. Satan’s plans to bring down America have been intervened. God has plans to prosper and use America like we have never seen. I put my trust in God almighty, to thank him for his grace, to follow his voice. He chose President Trump to lead America.
Vic Corey
Winterville