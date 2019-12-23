President Trump has done nothing wrong that the Democrats have not done. I am specifically referring to the $368.5 billion dollar Master Tobacco settlement placed upon the tobacco industry by the 50 state attorneys general, most of whom were Democrats.
This settlement requires 34 million Americans and hundreds of millions of smokers around the world to pay $368.5 billion dollars into a Master Tobacco Settlement, which is forever. The present-day Democrats are socialists by their own words. They have nationalized the tobacco industry where they control it and they control the money but they do none of the work to create the wealth.
The Master Tobacco Settlement is just the predecessor of what is to come if the Democrats regain power. The Democrats have made slaves out of the working people in the tobacco industry. The tobacco farmers are paid 9 cents for the tobacco in a pack of cigarettes and have not had a pay raise in 37 years.
Also the Democrats are assaulting the chemical industry and the pharmaceutical industry to shake them down for the wealth the people have created. One thing about the Democrats, they think they know how to redistribute the wealth better than anybody, but if you look at the facts they’re not smart enough to create the wealth, so why should they be the ones who decide who gets the benefits of the people who create the wealth.
History has shown socialism leads to communism. I don’t believe that is what the American people want.
If President Trump can be impeached, then every Democrat who supported the biggest fraud ever perpetuated against the American people in history, the Master Tobacco Settlement, should be impeached — starting with President William Jefferson Clinton who endorsed the settlement during his presidency.
Dwight Watson
Greenville