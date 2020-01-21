In years past I had not been happy about the Democratic Party which I belong to, but for about the last three years I am proud of the party. There are a lot of well educated young women who worked hard to turn the party around with their huge win in 2018. These women are dedicated, hard-working, smart, and most of all, know basic right from wrong. That is something that most Republicans don’t know, don’t care, or are just out-and-out corrupt.
It is easy to see the Republic Party is the party of Bible thumpers. It is a cult. Just look in the faces of Democrats (especially the females), their actions are like the Bible thumpers preach but don’t follow. Democrats have a fairness in their faces and voices of wisdom, while the Republicans with angry faces shout more lies that don’t even make sense, but they have a base of followers who can’t use their brains.
Their brains have been stolen from them, so they know only to follow and be exploited. On top of that, the Republican leaders themselves, headed up by Trump, are being exploited by Putin/Russia. I think it is easy to see the committing of treason. These Republicans are so cocky that they just come out and say to the public that they are going to do crooked stuff because they know Russia is going to help them stay in power.
Yes, there are a few bad dudes in the Democratic Party. Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia is one. But it would be fantastic if the Republican party had just a few bad ones; I am wondering if the GOP even has a few good ones who could be trusted?
America is in serious trouble if it can’t see that refusing to cooperate with investigations is proof of guilt.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville