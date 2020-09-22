Dr. Ted Noel, an anesthesiologist with 36 years of experience, shows in his video how poorly masks protect you from the COVID-19. He demonstrated several different types of masks that are commonly worn by the public showing that the wearing of a mask — unless it is a Hazmat Mask — does nothing for protection against the Chinese virus.
The Democrats and the media continue to try to paralyze the American public with fear over this “plandemic.” On the CDC website it reads “masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.” May! Try to find any research about the mask saving a life? You can’t because the research would demonstrate that the masks are an illusion of protection and are worthless.
Then you should research what the wearing of a mask does for your body’s immune system and you will learn that the mask actually compromises your system. The Democrats and the media want you to live in fear so they can manipulate you to effect a change in how you live your life. Why else would the media continue to bombard you with false numbers of deaths even after the CDC reported that the real number was only 6 percent of what they had been using?
Yes, that is correct, less than 10,000 people have died in America directly from COVID-19. So we shut down our businesses, killed our economy, bankrupted families so that the Democrats can try to scare you into thinking that it is not safe to vote in person in November. Do not be alarmed about the number of new cases — we are developing herd immunity —hospitalization numbers are way down. Democrats fear the American people will get in their way this election — and we will!
Vic Corey
Winterville