The Constitution designates the Senate as the sole branch of government to convict or acquit the president, who has been impeached by the House of Representatives. But to do this, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. The Constitution does not say that the Articles can be held up because you know you can’t get a conviction.
This is just another sham proceeding by the Democrats. We’ve seen the highly partisan and unfair Intelligence Committee hearing chaired by Adam Schiff, where Republican house members were denied their own witnesses and at times were not allowed answers to certain questions. Now Chuck Schumer, minority leader in the Senate, says “we just want a fair trial.” Where was he when the house hearings were going on?
It takes a lot of gall for any Democrat to say they want a fair trial. There shouldn’t be an impeachment in the first place. The Democrats are on record two days after the president was sworn into office saying they were going to impeach him. They said this not because he committed an impeachable offense but simply because Hillary Clinton lost the election.
Congressman Green of Texas said the president has got to be impeached because, if not, he will be re-elected in 2020. The Mueller report was a bust. No collusion. The phone call to President Zelinsky of Ukraine yielded no offense. They said there was a quid pro quo in the call. They changed that to bribery and extortion. When none of those offenses could hold water, they finally decide on obstruction of congress and abuse of power.
Now they are demanding a “fair” trial in the Senate. They don’t deserve anything fair because they have been everything but fair for more than three years. Hypocrisy run rampant.
Roger Bullock
Grimesland