“It may well be that we will have to repent in this generation. Not merely for the vitriolic words and the violent actions of the bad people, but for the appalling silence and indifference of the good people who sit around and say, ‘Wait on time.’ Somewhere we must come to see that human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. It comes through the tireless efforts and the persistent work of dedicated individuals who are willing to be co-workers with God. …”
The aforesaid urgent call to action was vociferated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his last Sunday sermon, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution,” at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1968. This reminds me of our moral obligations to help the disadvantaged and promote basic fairness and goodwill among our fellow citizens of this county, state, nation and world.
Although I have participated in numerous efforts, like the removal of the Confederate monument from the Pitt County Courthouse lawn and the establishment of a Pitt County Human Relations Commission, to stamp our vestiges of racism and unfairness, there is one incomplete pressing assignment.
I asked Pitt County Schools Superintendent Lenker and former school board chairwomen Caroline Doherty and Mildred Council to advocate for the desegregation of advanced placement classes in the Pitt County school system. Hence, I recommended they offer a consultancy to Donna Ford, an underachievement expert who taught at Vanderbilt University. Her dissertation was “Self-Perceptions of Social, Psychological and Cultural Determinants of Achievement among Black Students: A Paradox of Underachievement.” Council and Doherty were not excited about my proposition.
Dr. Lenker asserted that someone with similar credentials as Ford’s already consults with Pitt County Schools. Well, why are AP classes, for the most part, still segregated?
Keith Cooper
Greenville